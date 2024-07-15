RNC live coverage: Trump picks Vance for VP, other Day 1 headlines

The 2024 Republican National Convention officially opened in Milwaukee on Monday, July 15. The RNC opened with Donald Trump's formal nomination to the GOP's presidential ticket, less than 48 hours after Saturday's attempted assassination, and his announcement of Ohio's J.D. Vance as running mate.

Here are the top headlines and video from each day of the convention.

Monday, July 15

Trump selected Vance, the Ohio Senator, on the convention's opening day; he made the announcement on Truth Social.

The other frontrunners for Trump's vice president were Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota.

On the roads leading to the convention site, it was hardly "business as usual" for those living in and around the security zone on Monday. There were long lines of buses and shuttles, and traffic was backed up for blocks in some places.

The Coalition to March on the Republican National Convention rallied and marched in downtown Milwaukee – thousands of people were involved in the demonstration. The route didn’t take protesters directly into the high security zone, but they did go near it.

There was a small group of counterprotesters in Red Arrow Park during the rally, supporting Trump and his policies.

The Heritage Foundation, a highly influential conservative think tank, held Policy Fest. The group is responsible for spearheading the controversial Project 2025.

Trump has distanced himself from the plan, saying he knows nothing about it. Some of his former aides work for the heritage foundation. Democrats have blasted it, even using it on the campaign trail, calling it dangerous.

Republican delegates from Wisconsin welcomed thousands of visitors to Milwaukee. Among those present were Wisconsin GOP Chair Brian Schimming, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

In the morning, before the convention officially opened, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson held a news conference and said two "intoxicated" people were arrested around the secure convention sites overnight. The mayor also reiterated that the bulk of convention planning was around public safety.

