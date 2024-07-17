Fatal shooting by Ohio officers; Milwaukee police assignment changes

A memorial is now growing at the Milwaukee scene near 14th and Vliet – where Ohio police officers fatally shot a homeless man on Tuesday, July 16. Those officers are in town to help with the Republican National Convention (RNC).

Milwaukee police say they are changing how they make assignments during the RNC.

Officials said on Tuesday afternoon, 43-year-old Samuel Sharpe was trying to attack another man with two knives. That is when five Columbus, Ohio officers shot and killed Sharpe. Body camera video released late Tuesday showed the incident as it unfolded.

The Ohio officers were part of a bicycle unit involved in potential demonstration response. Those officers are no longer working at the RNC.

Since the incident, FOX6 News has seen an outpouring of response from community members and city leaders. Family members also tell FOX6 News Shapre was homeless and lived in a tent community nearby.

Many have asked why the Columbus officers were assigned to that area in the first place. Milwaukee police said they were assigned to the area in part because it is a point of access to the soft security perimeter.

"The deceased individual had family, friends, and our thoughts are certainly with them," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "My thoughts are also with the police officers from Columbus, Ohio."

"Whether this was justified or not, this was the loss of a human being that was well-loved by our city," said Eva Welch, Street Angels Executive Co-Director.

Milwaukee police say are now making sure they have an MPD officer assigned to specialty units like bike patrols – not just forward-facing roles.