Secret e-mails uncovered by the FOX6 Investigators set off a firestorm of reaction, especially from conservative groups like Citizens for Responsible Government.The e-mails are dated February 15th, back when it appears the budget repair bill was on a fast track to passage.In one e-mail, the Chief of Staff for Mayor Dave Ciesliewicz writes, "(The mayor) spoke with Doug LaFollette this morning and it doesn't look like he'll hold up the bill for publicantion more than a day or two at the maximum."A staffer for Senate Mark Miller later replies, "Mark Miller just spoke with Doug.

November 15, 2011