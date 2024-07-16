Expand / Collapse search

Conventional Wisdom live: RNC Milwaukee Tuesday, July 16

Published  July 16, 2024 7:58pm CDT
Conventional Wisdom: Day 2 at the RNC

MILWAUKEE - Donald Trump and JD Vance made headlines on Day 1 of the Republican National Convention. On Day 2, FOX6's Ted Perry and Stephanie Grady welcomed Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. 

Johnson discussed Saturday's attempted assassination of the former president, his first impressions of the RNC and more.

