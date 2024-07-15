RNC Milwaukee: Street closures, parking changes and more to know

The Republican National Convention will have a days-long impact on travel in and around downtown Milwaukee.

Here's what locals and travelers alike should be aware of before, during and after the convention.

When is the RNC?

The 2024 Republican National Convention takes place from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18. While not part of the official convention, a welcome party at Henry Maier Festival Park will shut down some streets – including the Hoan Bridge – on Sunday, July 14.

Which streets are closed?

Temporary road closures took effect intermittently starting on Thursday, July 11. Official closures begin Sunday, July 14. The secured areas are divided into a Vehicle Screening Perimeter, shaded in yellow on the public security map, and a Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter, shaded in red.

RNC 2024: Security measures in Milwaukee

Vehicle Screening Perimeter (Yellow) : Residences and businesses inside this perimeter will be accessible to the public. Pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to freely enter from any area. Vehicles will be permitted, though they must enter through a vehicle screening point, which are marked as black circles on the map. Rideshare/taxi drop-off and hot food delivery will be permitted in the perimeter; drivers will just need to enter through a vehicle screening point.

Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter (Red): The Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter will be accessible only to credentialed or ticketed individuals, such as convention attendees or volunteers. Pedestrians must enter through one of the pedestrian checkpoints, which will be marked on an attendee-specific map distributed to credentialed individuals. Personal vehicles, as well as bicycles and small scooters, will not be permitted to enter this perimeter. Rideshare/taxi drop-off and hot food delivery will not be permitted either.

A complete list of parking restrictions, road closures, and maritime restrictions will be available on the city's website.

Where can I park?

Some downtown parking and street restrictions began as early as Friday, July 5. Additional closures were phased in.

Restrictions within the inner security perimeter started Monday, July 8; outer perimeter restrictions started Tuesday, July 9. All parking restrictions will lift at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 21.

What about construction?

During the week of the RNC, Milwaukee Department of Public Works Construction Supervisor Paul Keltner said there will be little to no impact on drivers – with no road closures due to construction and no crews working. However, not every road in and around the convention is part of the DPW's jurisdiction.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said long-term ramp closures along I-43 – including from Brown Street to Capitol Drive – will still be in effect during the RNC. There will also be lane closures on I-894 westbound.

North of the city, I-43 will have two lanes open in each direction from Silver Spring Drive to State Highway 60 in Grafton.

Will flights be impacted?

In terms of air traffic volume, the RNC will make Milwaukee's airport just a tad busier than it would be during a normal spring break week. It’s more than equipped to handle commercial traffic; the bigger challenge is handling the scores of private planes coming to Milwaukee, sometimes on short notice.

How late are bars open?

Under state law, some liquor license holders in 14 counties surrounding Milwaukee have the option to extend hours and close between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. during the RNC. That is, unless their local government votes to opt out.

In June, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association urged municipalities to stay the course – saying delegates would not leave Fiserv Forum until 11 p.m. or later.