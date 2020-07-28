Milwaukee officials prepare updated health order; COVID-19 precautions in place for early voting
The Milwaukee Health Department plans to unveil an updated order with new guidelines for schools, restaurants and bars.
Officials: COVID-19 test site near Sherman and Fairmount reopens after 'active emergency'
A police emergency near Sherman and Fairmount on Milwaukee's north side temporarily closed a COVID-19 testing site.
'I got a hair cut:' Catch up with the Real Milwaukee crew via Zoom!
MILWAUKEE — It’s been a while since the Real Milwaukee crew had a chance to chat on-air — all because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Out and aboutView More
View More
Gino at the MoviesView More
View More