West Allis police announce arrests in September 2019 stabbing death of Ryan Sorensen
Nearly a year later, police have announced the arrest of a Milwaukee man and woman in connection with the fatal stabbing of an Onalaska man believed to have been random.
Chief may request help with 100+ police departments pulling out of DNC
Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is reacting to news that more than 100 departments won't be responding to the DNC, and to the 11 directives issued by the Fire and Police Commission.
Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes becomes partial owner of Kansas City Royals
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is switching sports -- sort of. The MVP is now a partial owner of the Kansas City Royals MLB team.
US coronavirus deaths surpass 150,000, according to Johns Hopkins
There were more than 16.7 million confirmed cases and 661,000 deaths due to COVID-19 worldwide.
‘This is my city’: Video captures woman yelling racial slur at George Floyd hologram event
The video, recorded July 28 by Mikhail Smith, shows a White woman yelling at a group of people attending a hologram memorial event in honor of George Floyd in Virginia.
MPD chief may request help as police departments pull out of DNC
Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said he may seek federal assistance after more than 100 local police departments withdrew offers for assistance during the DNC.
Headed to college? How to get more financial aid if you need it
College students take note. Here is how to get more financial aid if you need it.
Malik B., rap legend and founding member of ‘The Roots,’ dies at 47
Iconic rap artist, singer and founding member of The Roots, Malik Abdul Basit, has died at 47, the musical group announced.
'Complex decisions:' UWM, MPS, MATC leaders meet, discuss pandemic reopening plans
Three of Milwaukee's biggest educational institutions discussed fall reopening plans on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold.
Cedarburg family raising awareness for people living with disabilities amid pandemic
One Cedarburg family is raising awareness for people living with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cedarburg family raising awareness for people with diabilities amid pandemic
With the coronavirus pandemic limiting social interaction this summer, one family is raising awareness for a group of people impacted more than most -- those living with disabilities.
Milwaukee education leaders discuss fall reopening plans
Leaders from UW-Milwaukee, MATC and MPS met virtually to discuss approaches to resuming classes in the fall.
Sen. Baldwin on some lists as possible VP pick for Biden
Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is on some lists of potential running mates for Joe Biden.
'Looking forward to the announcement:' Sen. Baldwin on number of lists with Biden VP pick days away
Tammy Baldwin spoke with FOX6 News days ahead of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's announcement for vice president -- the Wisconsin senator still appearing on a number of lists.
'Maybe the National Guard:' Chief may request help with 100+ police departments pulling out of DNC
Following news that more than 100 police departments won't be responding to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, the city's police chief said he's prepared to seek state or federal assistance.
'Behaviors need to change:' Waukesha County schools preparing fall reopening plans
Waukesha County schools are preparing for fall classes as COVID-19 cases rise, each district's plan crafting its own set of rules.
As Milwaukee's 2020 homicide count nears 2019 total, groups 'out here working to turn it around'
Four shootings that left seven people hurt and one dead in four hours Tuesday are adding to a larger trend for 2020 in Milwaukee, as the homicide count nears the total for 2019.
Waukesha County schools prepare reopening plans
Schools in Waukesha County are planning different approaches to reopening this fall as COVID-19 cases in the area continue to rise
Milwaukee bars, restaurants to submit safety plans for reopening
Under a revised Milwaukee health order expected to come later this week, Milwaukee bars and restaurants would be required to submit a safety plan if they want to continue serving guests indoors.
Community responds after multiple shootings in Milwaukee
Police said at least eight people were shot -- one fatally -- in Milwaukee on Tuesday. On Wednesday, community leaders responded with an anti-violence message.