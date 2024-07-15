Milwaukee businesses disappointed, hopeful after RNC opening day

With thousands of people in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, businesses expected a big boost.

In the Historic Third Ward, things were calm on Monday. It was not what businesses there expected, but many remain hopeful despite the empty tables on the convention's first day.

There were a lot of disappointed servers who said they were looking to cash in on the RNC. Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the convention will be big business for the city.

"I have said from the beginning the RNC is not the end, it's the beginning," said Johnson. "To open the door to Milwaukee. To be a place to be further recognized for their businesses to come to for more events to come to large scale events. "

Empty seats at Milwaukee restaurant on Day 1 of the RNC

John Cassanos, the food and beverage director of The Journeyman, told FOX6 the hotel is sold out – and private events are booked at the rooftop bar, The Outsider. The hotel's restaurant, Tre Rivali, has not seen as many customers as expected.

"It means a lot. The expectation is for a lot of businesses that there is going to be a big pay off – for the entire city, that there will be a lot of people out spending money," Cassanos said. "I'm remaining hopeful that there have been a lot of late arrivals, and I'm hoping that as everyone gets into town tomorrow we'll still see the full swing."

Cassanos also believes the traffic and security concerns have some regular customers just staying inside. And like many others, Cassanos said the restaurant and bar will stay open later to catch more business.