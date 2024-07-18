Expand / Collapse search

Open Record live: RNC Milwaukee Thursday, July 18

Published  July 18, 2024 4:22pm CDT
Open Record
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Open Record: Day 4 at the RNC

Before Trump delivers his first public remarks since the attempted assassination, FOX6's Bryan Polcyn and Jenna Sachs broadcast live outside the RNC.

MILWAUKEE - Before Donald Trump delivers his first public remarks since Saturday's attempted assassination, FOX6's Bryan Polcyn and Jenna Sachs broadcast live outside the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Hear from Wisconsin delegate Brandon Maly, Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce's Dale Kooyenga, New York Delegate Bruce Blackman, Blake Masters – a friend of JD Vance's – and U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wisconsin).

