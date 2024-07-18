Open Record live: RNC Milwaukee Thursday, July 18
MILWAUKEE - Before Donald Trump delivers his first public remarks since Saturday's attempted assassination, FOX6's Bryan Polcyn and Jenna Sachs broadcast live outside the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Hear from Wisconsin delegate Brandon Maly, Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce's Dale Kooyenga, New York Delegate Bruce Blackman, Blake Masters – a friend of JD Vance's – and U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wisconsin).
