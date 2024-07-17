JD Vance, Donald Trump's pick for vice president, will address the Republican National Convention crowd on Wednesday night, July 17. FOX6's Ted Perry and Stephanie Grady recap the action thus far and preview the night ahead as Trump conducts his stage walkthrough.

Hear from Visit Milwaukee's Peggy Williams-Smith, Waukesha County Executive and former Wisconsin GOP Chair Paul Farrow, and the "Delegate of the Day" – Benny Rosenberger, an alternate from New York.

Related links

.