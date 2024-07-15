RNC 2024; downtown Milwaukee traffic hardly 'business as usual'

Delegates are getting down to business inside Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. But it was hardly "business as usual" for those living in and around the security zone on Monday, July 15.

Considering the backups and traffic congestion, people living and working downtown are taking all of it in stride.

A FOX6 News camera captured the scene near Water and Michigan – right outside the "vehicle screening perimeter" on Monday morning. There were long lines of buses and shuttles. Traffic was backed up for blocks. FOX6 News saw police officers letting vehicles pass through the intersection one at a time.

There are five vehicle screening points in the downtown area. Locals say they knew it would be difficult getting around.

Tyler Barragan is visiting from Long Angeles to see his brother in a baseball game up north. He knew Milwaukee would be busy because of the convention, but he stopped in the downtown area anyway – right from the airport. Barragan told FOX6 News, Milwaukee's traffic is nothing compared to Los Angeles.

"I’ve only been here for – in Milwaukee, the city, for maybe 20 minutes. I was in the Public Market – there’s some good food in there. Yeah, I would totally come back," Barragan said.

Barragan stopped in the Milwaukee Public Market – and so did FOX6 News. It was nearly empty at 12:15 p.m. Across the street, there were only three people inside Colectivo.