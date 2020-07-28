Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes becomes partial owner of Kansas City Royals
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is switching sports -- sort of. The MVP is now a partial owner of the Kansas City Royals MLB team.
Packers donate player-directed grants of $125K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Sherman Phoenix
The Green Bay Packers announced they are donating two player-directed $125,000 grants, one to Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and one to Sherman Phoenix.
UW-Whitewater among programs affected by WIAC decision to cancel fall sports
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference canceled all fall sports due to COVID-19, a ruling that includes UW-Whitewater.
