video

Consumer Reports just finished testing mini projectors and has all you’ll need to set up a fun family movie night at home.

If you’re missing the movie theater, why not bring the big-screen excitement to your home or backyard?Consumer Reports just finished testing mini projectors and has all you’ll need to set up a fun family movie night at home.

With record unemployment and a volatile stock market, we are living in uncertain economic times, to say the least, so you might think buying a home would be the last thing you’d want to do.But, as Consumer Reports explains, with a little creativity and flexibility, this could be the right time to buy!

Grocery shopping habits during the coronavirus pandemic have changed across the country, in part because of supply disruptions ranging from meat to produce.That has some people rethinking how and where they get their food.