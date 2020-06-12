Headed to college? How to get more financial aid if you need it
College students take note. Here is how to get more financial aid if you need it.
With COVID-19 pandemic bearing down on many families' budgets, there are options when it comes to paying for school.
How to protect yourself from the huge spike in COVID-19 scams
The coronavirus pandemic has hit consumers hard, and a huge spike in scams related to COVID-19 isn't helping.
Exploring non-traditional travel? Here's a beginner’s guide to motorhomes
Fears about the coronavirus are forcing many people to rethink traditional air travel and hotel stays of past summers and look into recreational vehicles as a safer alternative.
Want to expand your family's dinner menu? Here are new foods to try on the grill
Grilling doesn’t have to mean burgers or hot dogs on repeat.Consumer Reports shares some fresh ideas to inspire you this grilling season and some tips on buying the right grill.
Consumer Reports just finished testing mini projectors and has all you’ll need to set up a fun family movie night at home.
If you’re missing the movie theater, why not bring the big-screen excitement to your home or backyard?Consumer Reports just finished testing mini projectors and has all you’ll need to set up a fun family movie night at home.
Consumer Reports’ experts say you don’t need to run out and buy a smoker.
Love the flavor of wood-smoked barbecue?
Vacation this summer while keeping your family safe
Summer vacations are anything but normal this year. With people leery of shared spaces and crowds, renting a private vacation home may be more popular than ever.
Anxious amid the pandemic? Experts urge caution if you self-soothe with alcohol
These are anxious times, to be sure.You might be dealing with an economic hardship, with teaching your kids at home, or with just plain boredom from being inside.
Heatstroke danger high for children left in hot cars
On average, 39 children in the U.S. die of heatstroke each year after being left in a hot car.
Is it smart to buy a house right now?
With record unemployment and a volatile stock market, we are living in uncertain economic times, to say the least, so you might think buying a home would be the last thing you’d want to do.But, as Consumer Reports explains, with a little creativity and flexibility, this could be the right time to buy!
New ways to buy and eat local
Grocery shopping habits during the coronavirus pandemic have changed across the country, in part because of supply disruptions ranging from meat to produce.That has some people rethinking how and where they get their food.
Is your grocery store in the middle of a meat shortage? How to rethink your menu at home
One of the joys of summer is grilling on the patio or in the backyard.But if your supermarket meat case is looking a little bare or you just can’t find the specific cut you want, you may have to rethink your menu.
Not driving your car as much? Sales of electric bikes are booming
While many drivers are finally back behind the wheel, others are looking for alternative ways of getting around, either to avoid mass transit or just to get some fresh air.
Consumer Reports Electric Bike Boom
Tips to keep your family safe, entertained during this summer during COVID-19 pandemic
MILWAUKEE -- States are slowly starting to open up for the summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Lost your job and health insurance? You can still get low-cost, free medication
Millions of Americans haven’t just lost their paychecks, they’ve also lost their health insurance.Without it, many are finding it difficult to afford prescription medications.But as Consumer Reports explains, there are ways to get affordable medicine without insurance, and sometimes even free.
Sick of spending time in the kitchen? Get out and grill!
We’ve all been spending a lot more time at home lately, so you might be getting sick of cooking in the kitchen.Why not mix it up, get outside, and prepare a “grate” dinner on your outdoor grill?