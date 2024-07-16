Milwaukee police arrest man wearing ski mask, carrying concealed weapon

article

Milwaukee police arrested a 21-year-old man for carrying a concealed weapon near 11th and Highland on Monday afternoon, July 15 – the first day of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

United States Capitol Police initially spotted the suspect looking suspicious -- wearing a ski mask and a large tactical backpack.

The Capitol Police stopped the man – and it was determined that the suspect was concealing a firearm in his backpack.

Officials say the suspect does not have a legal concealed carry permit in Wisconsin or any other state.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.