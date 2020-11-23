Expand / Collapse search

View the FOX6 Snow Stick live on the weather deck, 24/7

BROWN DEER, Wis. - The FOX6 Snow Stick is ready for action as the cold weather months arrive once again in southeast Wisconsin.

Stationed on the FOX6 Weather Deck, the Snow Stick (named Brrrrt) and his faithful companion, Fahren-Ernie, monitor the depth of new snow, along with tracking the temperature and relative wind speed. 

The web cam above is online 24/7 -- ready for viewing.