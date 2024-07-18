RNC 2024: Trump expected to call for national unity in speech

FOX6 was told former President Donald Trump will take a gentler tone in light of the shooting.

Republicans at the RNC have called for Republican unity. Some of his former competitors have shared that message here.

Tonight, the former president is expected to call for overall national unity. He’ll be right on the stage with the Wisconsin delegation seated to his left, wearing cheeseheads.

It’s the third time Donald Trump will accept the GOP nomination, this time in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum.

But who he'll face in November is still a question mark, as some top Democrats are critical of their own nominee staying in the race.

FOX6 got the inside scoop on tonight’s speech from former president Trump’s own kids.

"I already read parts of it and I heard parts of it, and it was beautiful. And again, as I said, it’s a positive speech, it’s also an America-first speech. Because, as I just said, nothing’s working," said Eric Trump.

Also speaking tonight: former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Tucker Carlson, Eric Trump, and Dana White of UFC fame.

And speaking of fighting, Hulk Hogan will be on the stage tonight.