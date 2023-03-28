International PEEPS Art Exhibition at Racine Art Museum
Brian Kramp is in Racine leaning more about the history of one of Wisconsin’s most unique reoccurring spring art exhibits.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers, gamers unite, and much more
The first day of April is this Saturday – and that's no joke! If you're looking for things to do this weekend (starting Friday), Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin have plenty to offer.
Mitchell Park Domes spring show opens April 8
'Metamorphosis: The Lives of Frogs and Butterflies' show will open at the Mitchell Park Domes on April 8. The show will run until May 29.
FOX6 Wisconsin Fish Fry Finder: Crave a tasty battered cod or perch?
When Fridays roll around, especially during the Lenten season, many in southeast Wisconsin crave a fish fry -- and plenty of places serve it up.
Midwest Gaming Classic returns to Milwaukee
The weekend-long gamer’s paradise, Midwest Gaming Classic, is set to return to the Wisconsin Center from March 31 - April 2.
2023 Wisconsin state trail passes available for purchase
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Tuesday, March 28 that 2023 state trail passes are now available.