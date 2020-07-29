FOX6 News Milwaukee

Following news that more than 100 police departments won't be responding to the Democratic National Convention starting Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, the city's police chief said he's prepared to seek state or federal assistance.
Milwaukee bars and restaurants will have to submit a reopening plan if they want to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Green Bay Packers announced they are donating two player-directed $125,000 grants, one to Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and one to Sherman Phoenix.
The federal government has ruled that Wisconsin workers who collect disability insurance may collect federal COVID-19 unemployment aid.
"Unwrapped To Go" to supports SHARP Literacy's innovative classroom and online science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Several major national retailers will keep their doors closed this Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases across the country rise.
WASHINGTON -- Officials in multiple states are issuing warnings regarding unsolicited packages containing seeds that may have originated from China.