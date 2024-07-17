RNC Milwaukee; downtown shops see ups, downs in business

Many Milwaukee restaurants and shops said they were promised a busy week with the Republican National Convention happening, but some say it has been anything but.

The increase in visitors for the RNC hasn’t translated to an increase in business.

Besides hoping for more RNC traffic, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is also asking for local people to help.

"I encourage those who live in Milwaukee, live in the region, regular patrons of businesses and restaurants here in the city, particularly here downtown, in the Third Ward, and Walkers Point, Bronzeville, the like, I encourage folks in our region to come downtown and enjoy everything that the downtown and nearby neighborhoods offers," he said.

Bars are able to stay open until 4 a.m. throughout the convention, but few have been busy.

Meanwhile, Visit Milwaukee said other businesses have seen a boom so far this week.

The owners of the New Fashioned say it’s equivalent to five Milwaukee Bucks games every day.

Just outside the security perimeter, restaurants like Mo's Irish Pub, the Capital Grille, Uncle Bucks, Dorsia and Carnevor say they are killing it.

Brewhouse Inn & Suites general manager Keanan Kopplin said they have full capacity, and the event has been as advertised.

"Honestly, with the closures, we thought it would be a little bit less traffic, but it's been incredibly busy here with guests of the RNC and people who live in the neighborhood," Kopplin said. "Because we are just outside the perimeter, so we have had a lot of guests come to the restaurants and our breakfast space here at the hotel as well."

Brewhouse Inn & Suites is keeping their bar and restaurant open until 4 a.m., and has seen a big push after 10 p.m. every night.

So, some businesses are benefiting more than others.