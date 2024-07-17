RNC Milwaukee; importance of youth vote event held

As the Republican National Convention continues, the GOP is working to make inroads with younger voters.

Political experts say young voters have incredible power in elections. Because of that, there was an event held on Wednesday, July 17, called Youth Votefest.

The RNC did not host the event, but Republican delegates and alternates were present.

The nonpartisan University of Chicago Institute of Politics put the afternoon workshop together.

Young people learned about navigating the voting process, how to have nonpartisan conversations and how to be informed during elections.

In recent elections, Democrats have had an advantage with younger voters. They voted for President Joe Biden by a 24-point margin in 2020.

"The most important issue to me is inflation. I’m a first generation college student. I just got through my first year of college," voter Elena Wolter said. "I’m going into my second. I had to deal with tuition payments, credit card payments for the very first time."

Political experts find the young vote has been increasing across the last few election cycles.

"An unstable world, and what that means for us," Rusat Ramgopal said. "If you look at foreign policy, the Biden administration, we currently have two hot wars going on. One in Europe and the Middle East."

And in many battleground states, youth are the deciding electorate.

The organizer of the event also talked about what all young voters should know.

"It’s extremely important for young people to feel engaged, feel important, feel connected to the issues that do affect them," said organizer Purvi Patel. "Whether its policy on the local level or national issues."

Organizers also plan to hold a similar event at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.