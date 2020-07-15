Over 600 people in 11 states sick after bagged salad recall, federal health officials say
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that Fresh Express is recalling bagged salad products that contain iceberg lettuce, carrots, and red cabbage because they could be contaminated with cyclospora.
FDA hand sanitizer recall widens as coronavirus boosts usage
WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration has added three more hand sanitizers to its rolling list of products recalled because of possible contamination with a toxic chemical.In total, over 65 of the cleansers have now tested positive for methanol, which can be poisonous if absorbed through the skin or ingested, according to the FDA's latest update.