FDA hand sanitizer recall widens as coronavirus boosts usage

WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration has added three more hand sanitizers to its rolling list of products recalled because of possible contamination with a toxic chemical.In total, over 65 of the cleansers have now tested positive for methanol, which can be poisonous if absorbed through the skin or ingested, according to the FDA's latest update.