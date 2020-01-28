Milwaukee King juniors-to-be dreaming and doing amid COVID-19, sights set on the NFL
While there is uncertainty over high school football in the fall, there is no doubt that the King Generals will have a pair of top flight juniors on the field, if they play. Those two are making this unusual summer count. The pair of King High School juniors-to-be are dreaming and doing this summer. Cameron Done and Jerry Cross are being recruited by top college programs around the country, but they are still grinding out their workouts at home.
Christian Yelich looks forward to 60-game season
Christian Yelich looks forward to 60-game season
Evans Scholarship helps Rufus King caddy become 1st in his family to go to college
Evans Scholarship helps Rufus King caddy become 1st in his family to go to college
Brewers` Craig Counsell, David Stearns talk rule changes headed into 60-game season
Brewers` Craig Counsell, David Stearns talk rule changes headed into 60-game season
With season on hold due to COVID-19, Bucks` Kyle Korver working to `make the best of this`
With season on hold due to COVID-19, Bucks` Kyle Korver working to `make the best of this`
Artist who creates official posters for major golf competitions designs `poster project for COVID-crisis`
Artist who creates official posters for major golf competitions designs `poster project for COVID-crisis`
PGA Tour Pro Mark Wilson on quarantine amid COVID-19: `A nice reset button for us`
PGA Tour Pro Mark Wilson on quarantine amid COVID-19: `A nice reset button for us`
Kyle Korver focused on family
Kyle Korver focused on family
Whitefish Bay gymnast wins state title wearing coach`s vintage apparel
Whitefish Bay gymnast wins state title wearing coach`s vintage apparel
Bryant & Stratton beach volleyball charting new territory in Wisconsin athletics
Bryant & Stratton beach volleyball charting new territory in Wisconsin athletics
Technology allows Brewers pitchers to analyze their throws
Technology allows Brewers pitchers to analyze their throws
Sussex Hamilton shoe drive benefits those in need in Africa
Sussex Hamilton shoe drive benefits those in need in Africa
`Like I never left:` Brewers` Sogard, Broxton grateful `to come back to what feels like home`
`Like I never left:` Brewers` Sogard, Broxton grateful `to come back to what feels like home`
Fisherman who put on free youth clinic in Milwaukee for 20-plus years died at 55
Fisherman who put on free youth clinic in Milwaukee for 20-plus years died at 55
Ryan Braun reflects on potential `last 1st day` of Cactus League
Ryan Braun reflects on potential `last 1st day` of Cactus League
Menomonee Falls-based Cousins Subs supports `tremendous young people` with scholarships
Menomonee Falls-based Cousins Subs supports `tremendous young people` with scholarships
Milwaukee Admirals welcome rink pup Bender
Milwaukee Admirals welcome rink pup Bender
2 UWM Panthers basketball players are sons of famous ballers
2 UWM Panthers basketball players are sons of famous ballers
Brewers players joined kids from Journey House to create furry friends from Build-A-Bear
Brewers players joined kids from Journey House to create furry friends from Build-A-Bear