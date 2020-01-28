Milwaukee King juniors-to-be dreaming and doing amid COVID-19, sights set on the NFL
While there is uncertainty over high school football in the fall, there is no doubt that the King Generals will have a pair of top flight juniors on the field, if they play. Those two are making this unusual summer count. The pair of King High School juniors-to-be are dreaming and doing this summer. Cameron Done and Jerry Cross are being recruited by top college programs around the country, but they are still grinding out their workouts at home.