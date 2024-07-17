RNC 2024; MFD HAZMAT team keeps attendees safe with robotic dog

The Milwaukee Fire Department is getting help with the Republican National Convention from a four-legged friend, who also just happens to be a robot.

Meet Spot.

For many, he requires a second glance, doubling as a canine and robot.

"This device here which looks and acts a lot like a well-behaved dog actually is going to help us in this mission," Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said.

This week, Spot is providing the MFD with life-saving technology through a partnership.

With tens of thousands of people in town for the RNC, the robotic dog adds an extra layer of protection for MFD’s HAZMAT team.

"Sometimes we don't know what we're walking into with this technology," HAZMAT team director Michael Thurow said. "I can form stage meters, get real time readings of what is going on from a radiological stance."

With AI technology, Spot can test for hazardous chemicals and even climb the stairs.

"We're trying to help those firefighters stay a little bit safer," 908 Devices sales manager Liz Koplar said.

"When things are the most dangerous, it’s nice to be able to risk a dog as cute as it is," Thurow said. "I'd much rather risk this piece of device than any of our firefighters going down range."'

Spot will return home after the RNC.

Lipski said he wants to pursue grant and funding opportunities to purchase one permanently for the department.