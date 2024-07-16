Milwaukee assault: Wisconsin's Van Orden, protesters involved

article

U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wisconsin) accused a protester of assaulting him in downtown Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, July 16.

In a post on X, Van Orden said he was assaulted by a member of CODEPINK, an anti-war protest group outside the Pfister Hotel.

CODEPINK also posted on X that an organizer was "unjustly arrested at the RNC after a Congressman shoved past her."

FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department. MPD said it is investigating an assault that took place shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday outside the hotel.

MPD said a 24-year-old woman battered the victim and was taken into custody – but did not identify that victim. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will review charges.

Police said the victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention on scene.