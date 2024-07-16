RNC 2024: Black voters in Milwaukee; program honors Black delegates

Delegates had another packed day of programs and events for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday, July 16. One of those programs honored Black delegates and alternates.

The Black delegates who talked with FOX6 News on Tuesday afternoon said they back Donald Trump. But as our crew went around Milwaukee, it found many Black voters who are not in support of the former president.

Republicans from Utah, Washington State and California were at the Iron Horse Hotel in Milwaukee. The event happening there was to honor Black delegates. The Black Republican Mayors Association hosted the event.

Importance of Black voters

The U.S. Census said nearly 60% of Black people in Wisconsin live in Milwaukee. Both Democrats and Republicans know Black voters are important in the upcoming election.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It’s a common sense answer. He’s a businessman, he understands how to run the country," said Tasha Maye, alternate delegate from Washington.

"What I really want people to know is not about the party itself, but know about the head of our party. Everybody sees the chyrons, they see the 30 second clips, the tough language and speeches. The person I know is a man that is very genuine," said Florida Congressman Byron Donalds.

"Is there any chance you’d vote for Donald Trump this election?" asked FOX6's Aaron Maybin.

"I’ll let you answer that question. Look me in my eyes. No, not Donald," said Regina Sim of Milwaukee.

"Whether you’re a Black man or Black woman, constantly folks have told me that there is only one person to vote for in this election and that’s President Joe Biden," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

When asked how Republicans can get the support of Black voters, Congressman Donalds said they have to speak directly to people.