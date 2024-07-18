RNC 2024: Undecided Wisconsin voters key heading into election

The Republican National Convention is almost over, so where do Wisconsin's undecided voters stand in the purple state?

The main point we heard from undecided voters was the theme of unity.

Many feel the weight of a political divide, particularly after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

It depends on who you talk to, as there's a mix of opinions on what policies people feel strongly about.

Some voters say they're looking at where the candidates stand on tax laws, immigration policies, abortion, and ways to make the country less divided.

Other voters say they don't like either candidate, or fall in the middle of the parties with no idea who they will vote for.

That's why the RNC and next month's Democratic National Convention (DNC) are important to those Wisconsin voters who say they are tuned in, and really have to do some research on which candidate will be best for them.

"I hear a lot of talk about uniting the country and making America great or making America great again, and I’d really like to see what’s truly put in action to do that," said Damion Forrest.

"How are we going to put the people first and stop spending money in areas where we shouldn’t be?" asked Kevin Garay.

You also have voters who say the political divide makes them not want to vote at all, so they aren't looking for anything in particular, but will hear both parties out.

The DNC is in Chicago in August, where they'll hear what the Biden campaign has to say.