Submit a Contact 6 inquiry

UPDATE: Contact 6 is unable to process write-in complaints right now due to our employees working remotely in response to COVID-19. We are also only able to correspond by email, not U.S. Mail, for the foreseeable future. Please provide working email addresses in your form submission. Thank you for understanding.

Due to the number of complaints we receive, we need you to know about the kinds of cases we WILL NOT handle. STOP to read through the list below and make sure your issue does not fit within one of these categories.

Contact 6 WILL NOT handle the following cases:

Family and child custody: Lawyer referral service, 414-274-6768

Doctor, dentist or veterinarian malpractice: to file a complaint with the state CLICK HERE to file a complaint with the state

Attorney malpractice: Office of Lawyer Regulation, 877-315-6941

Landlord / tenant issues: Milwaukee Building Inspectors, 414-286-2268

Employee vs. employer: Wisconsin Equal Rights, 414-227-4384

Business vs. business: See small claims court in your county

Buying a used car: Sold "as is" in Wisconsin. You must have it checked out by a mechanic, not the dealer. Contact 6 cannot help you with problems after your purchase.

If you would still like Contact 6 to look into your case, call our recorded information line at 414-586-2666 or CLICK HERE TO COMPLETE OUR FORM.

NOTE: Please include the amount you've paid for goods or services rendered in the body of your complaint.