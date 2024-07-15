RNC Milwaukee security: Perimeter, restricted items and more to know

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, was wounded Saturday in what law enforcement is investigating as an assassination attempt at his Pennsylvania rally.

The RNC and the Trump campaign said he still plans to be in Milwaukee for the convention. With security concerns likely heightened, here's what we know about efforts to secure the event.

Will plans change?

The stage is already set inside Fiserv Forum.

Republican Party leaders picked Milwaukee to host the convention more than 700 days ago, and the security plan has been in the works for more than a year. The Secret Service has previously said everything has been considered from a security standpoint – including radiological and biological threats.

What is the security perimeter?

Temporary road closures took effect intermittently starting on Thursday, July 11. Official closures begin Sunday, July 14. The secured areas are divided into a Vehicle Screening Perimeter, shaded in yellow on the public security map, and a Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter, shaded in red.

RNC 2024: Security measures in Milwaukee

Vehicle Screening Perimeter (Yellow) : Residences and businesses inside this perimeter will be accessible to the public. Pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to freely enter from any area. Vehicles will be permitted, though they must enter through a vehicle screening point, which are marked as black circles on the map. Rideshare/taxi drop-off and hot food delivery will be permitted in the perimeter; drivers will just need to enter through a vehicle screening point.

Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter (Red): The Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter will be accessible only to credentialed or ticketed individuals, such as convention attendees or volunteers. Pedestrians must enter through one of the pedestrian checkpoints, which will be marked on an attendee-specific map distributed to credentialed individuals. Personal vehicles, as well as bicycles and small scooters, will not be permitted to enter this perimeter. Rideshare/taxi drop-off and hot food delivery will not be permitted either.

Which items are banned?

In June, the Milwaukee Common Council approved a long list of banned items for the RNC's soft footprint. Not on the list: guns.

No umbrellas with metal tips, no slingshots, no tents, no sleeping bags, no ladders, no shovels, no gas cans, no coolers, no glass bottles, no metal bottles, not even canned food, nor tennis balls will be allowed in the downtown area around the convention, according to the legislation.

Related article

The ban only applies to the soft security footprint seen in the map above. However, there is a hard security perimeter where guns will not be allowed.

The list of banned items resembles what Tampa used for the 2012 RNC and mirrors what Cleveland implemented in 2016.