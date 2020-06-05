GREEN BAY -- The NFL preseason was cut in half for the Green Bay Packers and 31 other teams, it was announced Wednesday, July 1, as a result of safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.The Packers will reportedly lose two of their usual four preseason games; one at home against the Arizona Cardinals and another on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs."I mean, it's just so uncertain," Mike Holzberger with Connections Ticket Service said of fans' feelings about watching games in person. "It's more of a threat, or precursor, to what we all fear might be coming next, and that could be the canceling of regular season games."

July 2