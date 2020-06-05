Packers named 1 of 3 finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft

Packers named 1 of 3 finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers have been named one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft, according to Packers.com.Mark Murphy, the organization's CEO and president, confirmed as such during the annual shareholders meeting -- held virtually on Thursday, July 24.

Report: NFL to require masks for fans attending games

NEW YORK -- If fans are allowed in the stands for the upcoming season, the NFL will require them to wear face coverings, an NFL public relations employee tweeted on Wednesday, July 22.Brian McCarthy, the vice president of communications for the NFL's league office, said the planned policy would take effect for each of the league's 32 teams.

NFL planning to allow social justice decals on helmets

NEW YORK -- The NFL is planning to allow players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence.The league has been in talks with individual players and their union since June about somehow honoring such victims.

NFL informs teams training camps will open on time

GREEN BAY -- The NFL has informed teams their training camps will open on time.League executive Troy Vincent sent a memo to general managers and head coaches on Saturday informing them rookies can report by Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday and all other players can arrive by July 28.Rookies for Houston and Kansas City are set to report Monday.The league and the NFL Players Association are still discussing testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols.

Packers training camp practices, Family Night and preseason home games will not include fans

GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday, July 15 that there will be no fans in attendance at 2020 training camp practices, Packers Family Night and any home preseason games.“The tremendous support of cheering fans at Lambeau Field motivates all of us in the Packers organization,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “But after consulting with local health officials and reviewing League and CDC guidelines, we felt we needed to make this difficult decision.

Packers in search of game day employees, to hold job fair July 15 at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY --  The Green Bay Packers are continuing to prepare for the upcoming season, and the organization is seeking new team members to be part of the gameday staff, with a walk-in job fair on Wednesday, July 15, from 4 to 7 p.m.Gameday employees are sought for the guest services and security departments to assist at all Packers home games and events.

Packers preseason cut in half due to COVID-19; ticket specialists brace for 'catastrophic' what-ifs

GREEN BAY -- The NFL preseason was cut in half for the Green Bay Packers and 31 other teams, it was announced Wednesday, July 1, as a result of safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.The Packers will reportedly lose two of their usual four preseason games; one at home against the Arizona Cardinals and another on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs."I mean, it's just so uncertain," Mike Holzberger with Connections Ticket Service said of fans' feelings about watching games in person. "It's more of a threat, or precursor, to what we all fear might be coming next, and that could be the canceling of regular season games."

Green Bay Packers Pro Shop, closed by virus, set to reopen

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers Pro Shop is scheduled to reopen with new safeguards in place to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.Precautionary measures include social distancing, closed fitting rooms and hand sanitizer at entrances and check-out registers, the Green Bay Press Gazette reported.

New Packers linebacker Kirksey benefits from familiar face in new location

GREEN BAY -- Green Bay’s Christian Kirksey believes his history with his new defensive coordinator will help the veteran linebacker make a smooth transition as he switches teams for the first time.Kirksey signed with the Packers in March after he was released by Cleveland, where he spent his first six NFL seasons.