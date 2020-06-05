Packers donate player-directed grants of $125K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Sherman Phoenix
The Green Bay Packers announced they are donating two player-directed $125,000 grants, one to Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and one to Sherman Phoenix.
New Packers' WR Funchess says he's opting out of 2020 season
Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess is opting out of the 2020 NFL season, explaining that his family has seen first-hand the impact of COVID-19.
Brett Favre golfs with President Trump in New Jersey
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre hit the links on Saturday, July 25 with a high-profile partner -- President Donald Trump.
Packers named 1 of 3 finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers have been named one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft, according to Packers.com.Mark Murphy, the organization's CEO and president, confirmed as such during the annual shareholders meeting -- held virtually on Thursday, July 24.
'Confident that we'll get a season:' Packers' president discusses 2020 outlook at virtual shareholder meeting
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers' annual shareholders meeting, like many other events during the COVID-19 pandemic, was held virtually on Thursday, July 23.
Report: NFL to require masks for fans attending games
NEW YORK -- If fans are allowed in the stands for the upcoming season, the NFL will require them to wear face coverings, an NFL public relations employee tweeted on Wednesday, July 22.Brian McCarthy, the vice president of communications for the NFL's league office, said the planned policy would take effect for each of the league's 32 teams.
Packers report record $500M+ in total revenue, expect no more than 10-12K fans at home games
GREEN BAY -- Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he expects the team’s home games this season will have no more than 10,000-12,000 fans, if spectators are allowed at all.The Packers had announced two weeks ago that their 81,441-seat Lambeau Field would have a “significantly reduced” capacity this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NFL planning to allow social justice decals on helmets
NEW YORK -- The NFL is planning to allow players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence.The league has been in talks with individual players and their union since June about somehow honoring such victims.
NFL informs teams training camps will open on time
GREEN BAY -- The NFL has informed teams their training camps will open on time.League executive Troy Vincent sent a memo to general managers and head coaches on Saturday informing them rookies can report by Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday and all other players can arrive by July 28.Rookies for Houston and Kansas City are set to report Monday.The league and the NFL Players Association are still discussing testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols.
TMZ: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick break up after 2 years together
LOS ANGELES -- TMZ reports that Danica Patrick has unfollowed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Instagram.
Packers training camp practices, Family Night and preseason home games will not include fans
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday, July 15 that there will be no fans in attendance at 2020 training camp practices, Packers Family Night and any home preseason games.“The tremendous support of cheering fans at Lambeau Field motivates all of us in the Packers organization,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “But after consulting with local health officials and reviewing League and CDC guidelines, we felt we needed to make this difficult decision.
Packers in search of game day employees, to hold job fair July 15 at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers are continuing to prepare for the upcoming season, and the organization is seeking new team members to be part of the gameday staff, with a walk-in job fair on Wednesday, July 15, from 4 to 7 p.m.Gameday employees are sought for the guest services and security departments to assist at all Packers home games and events.
Packers to reduce seating capacity, require face masks if fan attendance permitted in 2020 season
GREEN BAY --Green Bay Packers season ticket holders on Friday, July 3 received a message from Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy about necessary adjustments to expect this season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.Although the organization remains optimistic, there is a possibility that Lambeau Field will be unable to host fans for games this season.
Packers preseason cut in half due to COVID-19; ticket specialists brace for 'catastrophic' what-ifs
GREEN BAY -- The NFL preseason was cut in half for the Green Bay Packers and 31 other teams, it was announced Wednesday, July 1, as a result of safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.The Packers will reportedly lose two of their usual four preseason games; one at home against the Arizona Cardinals and another on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs."I mean, it's just so uncertain," Mike Holzberger with Connections Ticket Service said of fans' feelings about watching games in person. "It's more of a threat, or precursor, to what we all fear might be coming next, and that could be the canceling of regular season games."
Packers sign QB Jordan Love, RB AJ Dillon; Lambeau Field to host all training camp operations
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday, July 1 the team has signed quarterback Jordan Love and running back AJ Dillon.Love is coming to Titletown after playing college ball for Utah State.
Packers Hall of Fame to open on Monday, June 29; masks required for all visitors
GREEN BAY -- The Packers Hall of Fame will reopen to visitors and fans on Monday, June 29, the Green Bay Packers announced on Thursday.The museum has been closed since March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Green Bay Packers Pro Shop, closed by virus, set to reopen
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers Pro Shop is scheduled to reopen with new safeguards in place to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.Precautionary measures include social distancing, closed fitting rooms and hand sanitizer at entrances and check-out registers, the Green Bay Press Gazette reported.
New Packers linebacker Kirksey benefits from familiar face in new location
GREEN BAY -- Green Bay’s Christian Kirksey believes his history with his new defensive coordinator will help the veteran linebacker make a smooth transition as he switches teams for the first time.Kirksey signed with the Packers in March after he was released by Cleveland, where he spent his first six NFL seasons.
Packers' left tackle David Bakhtiari on team approach to social change: 'Football can wait'
GREEN BAY -- A professional football player in 2020 is going to be aware of the current social situation in America.David Bakhtiari is -- he participated last week in Packers video calling for change within the criminal justice system.
'I want us to take action:' Matt LaFleur on NFL's role in addressing social justice
GREEN BAY -- The national reaction to the death of George Floyd has also affected the world of sports.On Thursday, a group of NFL players released a video critical of how the NFL handled their silent and peaceful protests from years back.