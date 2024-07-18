Conventional Wisdom live: RNC Milwaukee Thursday, July 18
MILWAUKEE - The Republican National Convention will come to a close Thursday night, capping a week of speakers with nominee and former President Donald Trump – who will deliver his first public remarks since Saturday's assassination attempt.
FOX6's Ted Perry and Stephanie Grady speak with U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wisconsin), convention CEO Elise Dickens and "Delegate of the Day" Bill Huff of Vermont about the week that was.
