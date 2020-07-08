Brewers rally past Pirates 6-5 in 11 innings: 'We did a lot right in the ninth'
PITTSBURGH — Eric Sogard doubled home Brock Holt in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a rain-delayed 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.The Brewers trailed by four entering the ninth but took advantage of another shaky performance by the Pittsburgh bullpen to force extra innings.
Racing Sausages adopt travel schedule, will show up at variety of 'surprise' locations
MILWAUKEE -- The beloved Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages will adopt a travel schedule to start the 2020 season, showing up at a variety of “surprise” locations throughout the Milwaukee-area to stage the cherished 6th inning tradition.On select home game dates, a race from a different, unique location will be shown on the scoreboard in the middle of the 6th frame.
Milwaukee Brewers fall to Cubs 9-1; Chicago takes 2 of 3 in opening series
CHICAGO — Tyler Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 on Sunday, July 26 to take two of three in their opening series.Chatwood (1-0) gave the Cubs just the sort of outing they were looking for after working mostly out of the bullpen last season.
Yelich, Smoak homer, Brewers top Cubs 8-3 in testy matchup
CHICAGO — Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit long runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and the Milwaukee Brewers powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3 on Saturday.Without fans at Wrigley Field, players from both NL Central rivals could be heard shouting toward each other from their dugouts before the start of the fourth inning.All-Star catcher Willson Contreras seemed to be barking the loudest from the warning track in front of the Cubs dugout, and several players from both sides popped out onto dirt near their benches.
Brewers fall 3-0 in season opener as Cubs' Hendricks pitches complete game
CHICAGO — Kyle Hendricks convinced new manager David Ross to let him finish a three-hitter, Anthony Rizzo homered and dished out hand sanitizer, and the Chicago Cubs started the season by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Friday night.Ian Happ also had a two-run drive and Ross got his first victory as a big league manager as the Cubs opened this pandemic-shortened 60-game season without fans at Wrigley Field.Showing off an improved curveball, Hendricks struck out nine and walked none in his first career opening-day start and fourth career shutout.Orlando Arcia had each of Milwaukee's hits off Hendricks (1-0).
'Breath of fresh air:' Baseball fans rejoice as Milwaukee Brewers' season gets underway
MILWAUKEE -- It's roughly four months later than usual, but Milwaukee Brewers fans -- and bars -- were happy to see the Crew back in action for Opening Day on Friday, July 24.Regardless of the score, the game is a sign of hope for fans.
'Push the envelope:' Brewers, fans prepare for a baseball season unlike any other
MILWAUKEE -- Baseball is back, but its fans will be "juuussst a bit outside" — the stadium.Like nearly everything else, COVID-19 is changing how you will enjoy America's favorite pastime.
Major League Baseball on Fox will have virtual crowd, noise and the wave
LOS ANGELES -- Fox will be taking viewers out to the ballgame by adding a virtual crowd in parks during its baseball telecasts this season.The network revealed on Thursday that it will include computer-generated fans in the stands beginning with their three games on Saturday.
Pandemic can't stop Uecker from 50th year in Brewers' booth
MILWAUKEE — Bob Uecker describes the most unique season of his half-century as a Milwaukee Brewers' broadcaster with the wit that has helped make him one of the game’s most recognizable voices.“All of this stuff for me is totally new,” Uecker said Wednesday during a Zoom session with reporters. “What we’re doing here tonight, Zoom, I didn’t know what that was.
Summer camp is over for the Crew: Now, the team gets set for 60-game season
MILWAUKEE -- After facing off against their teammates for the past three weeks in summer camp, the Milwaukee Brewers are looking forward to going up against someone else.
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff easy choice to start season opener
Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff is following up his first All-Star appearance by getting his first opportunity to start a season opener.
As MLB 60-game season draws near, careful optimism prevails
With the start of Major League Baseball's shortened season a week away, games in empty stadiums and strange extra-inning rules are on the verge of becoming reality.
'Without that noise, everything is heard:' Brewers adjust to empty seats during team scrimmage
While the rain came down outside, it wasn't a worry to the Milwaukee Brewers inside Miller Park on Wednesday, July 15 as the Crew settled-in for Game 2 of the "Blue-Gold World Series."
Milwaukee Brewers seek to make history with 3rd straight playoff berth
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers want to celebrate their golden anniversary by accomplishing something they have never done before.After reaching the National League Championship Series in 2018 and falling in the NL wild-card game last year, the Brewers are seeking an unprecedented third straight playoff berth during this unusual 60-game season.The Brewers launched their franchise in 1970.
'I feel like I can throw any pitch:' All-Star Brandon Woodruff looks to lead Brewers' pitching staff
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers' summer camp is wrapping up its first full week of workouts.
'I'll be ready to go:' Delayed start should help Brewers' Knebel play all season
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Corey Knebel believes the pandemic-imposed hiatus will enable him to be ready for the start of the season as he returns from Tommy John surgery.“I’m feeling very confident that I’ll be ready to go,” Knebel said after throwing an inning of scoreless relief in a Friday afternoon scrimmage.Knebel didn’t pitch at all last year after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during spring training, an injury that required him to undergo surgery in April 2019.
New extra-inning format stirs debate as teams plot strategy, Christian Yelich a fan: 'I think it's great'
MILWAUKEE — Baseball has its answer to penalty kicks, overtimes and shootouts, and it figures to stir just as much debate as all those other forms of tiebreakers.Major League Baseball will start each extra inning in this abbreviated, 60-game season by putting a runner on second base.
Milwaukee Brewers release 2021 schedule before a single game has been played this year
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers released on Thursday, July 9 the team's 2021 Major League schedule -- even before the team has played a single game in 2020.The schedule for next year shows the Crew will face off against the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day, set for Thursday, April 1.
Brewers sign 1st-round pick Garrett Mitchell, complete singing of draft class
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to terms with outfielder Garrett Mitchell, who was selected 20th overall in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of California, Los Angeles.