Brewers rally past Pirates 6-5 in 11 innings: 'We did a lot right in the ninth'

PITTSBURGH  — Eric Sogard doubled home Brock Holt in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a rain-delayed 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.The Brewers trailed by four entering the ninth but took advantage of another shaky performance by the Pittsburgh bullpen to force extra innings.

Racing Sausages adopt travel schedule, will show up at variety of 'surprise' locations

MILWAUKEE -- The beloved Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages will adopt a travel schedule to start the 2020 season, showing up at a variety of “surprise” locations throughout the Milwaukee-area to stage the cherished 6th inning tradition.On select home game dates, a race from a different, unique location will be shown on the scoreboard in the middle of the 6th frame.

Milwaukee Brewers fall to Cubs 9-1; Chicago takes 2 of 3 in opening series

CHICAGO — Tyler Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 on Sunday, July 26 to take two of three in their opening series.Chatwood (1-0) gave the Cubs just the sort of outing they were looking for after working mostly out of the bullpen last season.

Yelich, Smoak homer, Brewers top Cubs 8-3 in testy matchup

CHICAGO — Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit long runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and the Milwaukee Brewers powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3 on Saturday.Without fans at Wrigley Field, players from both NL Central rivals could be heard shouting toward each other from their dugouts before the start of the fourth inning.All-Star catcher Willson Contreras seemed to be barking the loudest from the warning track in front of the Cubs dugout, and several players from both sides popped out onto dirt near their benches.

Brewers fall 3-0 in season opener as Cubs' Hendricks pitches complete game

CHICAGO — Kyle Hendricks convinced new manager David Ross to let him finish a three-hitter, Anthony Rizzo homered and dished out hand sanitizer, and the Chicago Cubs started the season by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Friday night.Ian Happ also had a two-run drive and Ross got his first victory as a big league manager as the Cubs opened this pandemic-shortened 60-game season without fans at Wrigley Field.Showing off an improved curveball, Hendricks struck out nine and walked none in his first career opening-day start and fourth career shutout.Orlando Arcia had each of Milwaukee's hits off Hendricks (1-0).

Pandemic can't stop Uecker from 50th year in Brewers' booth

MILWAUKEE — Bob Uecker describes the most unique season of his half-century as a Milwaukee Brewers' broadcaster with the wit that has helped make him one of the game’s most recognizable voices.“All of this stuff for me is totally new,” Uecker said Wednesday during a Zoom session with reporters. “What we’re doing here tonight, Zoom, I didn’t know what that was.

Milwaukee Brewers seek to make history with 3rd straight playoff berth

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers want to celebrate their golden anniversary by accomplishing something they have never done before.After reaching the National League Championship Series in 2018 and falling in the NL wild-card game last year, the Brewers are seeking an unprecedented third straight playoff berth during this unusual 60-game season.The Brewers launched their franchise in 1970.

'I'll be ready to go:' Delayed start should help Brewers' Knebel play all season

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Corey Knebel believes the pandemic-imposed hiatus will enable him to be ready for the start of the season as he returns from Tommy John surgery.“I’m feeling very confident that I’ll be ready to go,” Knebel said after throwing an inning of scoreless relief in a Friday afternoon scrimmage.Knebel didn’t pitch at all last year after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during spring training, an injury that required him to undergo surgery in April 2019.