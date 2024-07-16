FOX6's Bryan Polcyn and Jenna Sachs talk with Fond du Lac County District Attorney and Wisconsin Delegate Eric Toney about Tuesday's theme for the RNC: "Make America Safe Again."

Hear from actor and Trump supporter Dean Cain, Trump poetry book publisher Greg Woodman, Kansas Alternate Delegate Kathy Martin and former U.S. Rep. Scott Klug (R-Wisconsin) – as well as a few brief words from former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

