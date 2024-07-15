The 2024 Republican National Convention is officially open in Milwaukee. FOX6's Ted Perry and Stephanie Grady broadcast live from Fiserv Forum as news broke that J.D. Vance was been named Donald Trump's running mate.

David Caruso with Dynamic Events discusses Sunday's Host Committee welcome party. Texas delegate Jackson Carpenter discusses the Vance pick and offers insight on the Texas GOP and expectations for the convention and election.

