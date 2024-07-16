RNC Milwaukee; protests quiet on day 2 of convention

Designated protest zones were quiet on the second day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, July 16.

At Haymarket Square, just north of Fiserv Forum, demonstrators had an opportunity to sign up to speak from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The City of Milwaukee said more than 100 groups had signed up to speak. Some groups spoke at Haymarket Square, but in the other protest zone, Zeidler Union Square, no one had shown up to speak, despite signing up to do so.

One man who lives downtown said he was surprised by how quiet things were.

"This is kind of bizarre. I mean, part of living downtown is kind of getting a sense of what the atmosphere is like and what the protest atmosphere is," Tony Dizinno said. "Obviously there was a big protest yesterday, but when there are the two zones, you want to see what's going on when it's not prime time necessarily, and to be out here and there is literally nobody here, it's kind of surprising."

Monday, the Coalition to March on the Republican National Convention rallied and marched in downtown Milwaukee, drawing in hundreds of people.

They said that is the only protest they will be doing this week, and they vowed to stay out of the designated zones, noting they are not close enough to the convention.