RNC Milwaukee 2024; political signs Wisconsin-made

With the Republican National Convention comes campaign signs.

There was a fast turnaround after Ohio Sen. JD Vance became former President Donald Trump's running mate.

The signs can be seen all over Fiserv Forum, and they are Wisconsin-made.

Burton & Mayer, a printing company in Menomonee Falls, got the call for the convention, and printed about 80,000 signs, with 28 different versions for the RNC. The company also printed the platform booklet.

Then, when Vance was announced as Trump’s running mate, they got the call again, printed signs, and delivered them within 24 hours.

Burton & Mayer print communications specialist Kathy Dillett said it has nothing to do with politics.

"Money is green. I don’t care if it comes from the blue side, the red side, the purple side, the orange side," Dillett said. "As long as we’re helping people get done what they need done, making an impact on their business, their purpose, and we get paid for that. That’s what business is about."

Dillett said the overall impact on their business was about $50,000 in two weeks. They hope to sign up as a vendor for the DNC in Chicago as well.