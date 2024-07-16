A Milwaukee choir, part of an addiction recovery program, delivered an emotional rendition of the national anthem on the Republican National Convention's opening night.

The group said it was surprised when a convention organizer approached them about the opportunity. They added extra practices in the last few weeks to make sure they were ready.

"I almost cried on stage," said Candace Chandler, a Teen Challenge Milwaukee graduate.

Addiction recovery program

The choir is part of the Great Lakes Adult & Teen Challenge addiction recovery program. The faith-based group finds purpose in song, no matter the tune, or where you come from.

Great Lakes Adult & Teen Challenge addiction recovery program choir sings the national anthem at the RNC on Monday, July 15

"A moment like that really hits home – we’re on a national stage, people are clapping, this is televised," said Jennifer Harper, programs and services associate director.

The heartfelt performance moved the crowd and singers, especially after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

"I think that right there is the unity that we all have here," Chandler said.

"I think there is just a lot of support and gratitude to be able to do it, especially in light of what happened," said Harper.

Spreading awareness

Not only was it a chance to reach people through song, but to spread awareness about what they do here in Milwaukee.

"That’s one of the most rewarding factors is just connecting with people, especially people knowing the story of people standing on stage," Harper said.

Whether it's connecting with people on the RNC stage or at a SuperThrift store where residents of the program work.

"They really showed us a new direction, and in that new direction we’re able to help other women find their direction in life, too," said Harper.

The organization does a lot of work in the community, but if you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call 414-748-HELP.