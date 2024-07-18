RNC 2024: Waukesha business provides extra security

There are about 4,000 police officers from all over the country providing security for the Republican National Convention.

There are hundreds of additional private security guards also helping out.

A Waukesha business owner is overseeing a staff of 200 men and women. The majority have law enforcement backgrounds, and they’re stationed at 71 locations.

Brian Dorow is the president and CEO of Secure Resources Unlimited. He said normally, only a small percentage of his staff is armed.

But that all changed after a gunman tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Dorow said he armed an additional two-dozen or so guards as a precaution.

Dorow’s team worked both inside and outside the security perimeter. They were assigned to monitor places like parking garages that are largely empty in the security zone.

You might have seen them in the crowds in red safety vests.

"We have to be 100% right. There's no margin for error, absolutely not," Dorow said. "Everything has to be checked, we have routine patrols on a regular interval basis. And they're patrolling every space that we can access."

With Trump speaking and accepting the Republican nomination on Thursday night, Dorow said his staff will be even more vigilant.

So far, he said the most common issue has just been people getting lost.

