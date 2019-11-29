CINCINNATI — When Markus Howard headed toward the locker room with a bloody nose and 11:15 left in regulation, Marquette's chances seemed to go with him.Instead, a couple of Golden Eagles took over as shooting stars.Howard reached a career milestone with his 2,500th point before getting hit in the face, but Sacar Anim scored a career-high 28 points as the Golden Eagles rallied for an 84-82, double-overtime victory over Xavier on Wednesday night.“When Markus went down, I knew I had to step up, but I'm not the only one,” Anim said. “It was a big loss for us.”Koby McEwen scored 17 straight points for Marquette (15-6, 5-4 Big East) after Howard left, keeping the Golden Eagles in it.

