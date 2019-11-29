Marquette's Brendan Bailey to pursue pro career, bypass final 2 years of eligibility
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette forward Brendan Bailey is bypassing his final two seasons of eligibility to pursue a pro career.Bailey had entered his name into consideration for the NBA draft in April but still had the option of returning to school.
Marquette's Markus Howard named AP 1st-team All-American
MILWAUKEE -- The college basketball season came to an emphatic, dramatic end with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament.
Marquette's Howard hoping to cap career with long NCAA Tournament run: 'It means a lot'
MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard will leave Marquette as one of the most dynamic scorers in Big East history.
Howard scores 30, Marquette falls to St. John's 88-86
NEW YORK — Julian Champagnie had a double-double, Nick Rutherford scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and St.
Moore's free throws lift DePaul over Marquette 69-68
CHICAGO — Charlie Moore scored DePaul's final four points at the free-throw line to lift the Blue Demons to a 69-68 win over Marquette on Tuesday night.Moore made two at line with 21 seconds left to snap a tie and added two more with 6 seconds remaining for a four-point cushion.
Howard scores 30, Marquette romps past Georgetown 93-69
MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard, the nation's leading scorer, poured in 30 points as Marquette romped past Georgetown 93-69 on Wednesday night.Howard, who came in averaging 27.1 points per game, was 10-of-16 shooting and made half of his 10 3-point attempts.
'Great player:' Moten on Howard after Marquette guard passes him on Big East all-time scoring list
MILWAUKEE -- The Marquette Golden Eagles have high hopes for team success next month in the NCAA tournament.
Alexander leads No. 15 Creighton past No. 19 Marquette 73-65
MILWAUKEE — Ty-Shon Alexander came up big for Creighton on both ends of the floor.Alexander had 22 points and helped limit high-scoring Markus Howard to 13 as the No. 15 Bluejays beat No. 19 Marquette 73-65 on Tuesday night.“He’s done a good job on everybody all year and he doesn’t get talked about enough, frankly,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “He wasn’t necessarily a great defensive player when he came to Creighton.
Howard's 17 points lead Marquette past No. 19 Butler, 76-57
MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 17 points and Brendan Bailey and Koby McEwen added 16 apiece to lead Marquette to a 76-57 victory over No. 19 Butler on Sunday.Marquette (17-6, 7-4 Big East) put the game away when McEwen hit back-to-back 3 pointers and Bailey followed with another to give the Golden Eagles a 62-45 lead with 6:09 remaining.The victory avenged an 89-85 overtime loss at Butler on Jan. 24, Marquette’s only loss in its last seven games.Kamar Baldwin had 23 points and Bryce Nze added 14 for Butler (18-6, 6-5), which has lost five of eight after a 15-1 start.Marquette went to the free-throw line 28 times, making 21, compared with 7 of 8 for Butler.
Howard gets hurt, Marquette rallies over Xavier 84-82 in 2OT
CINCINNATI — When Markus Howard headed toward the locker room with a bloody nose and 11:15 left in regulation, Marquette's chances seemed to go with him.Instead, a couple of Golden Eagles took over as shooting stars.Howard reached a career milestone with his 2,500th point before getting hit in the face, but Sacar Anim scored a career-high 28 points as the Golden Eagles rallied for an 84-82, double-overtime victory over Xavier on Wednesday night.“When Markus went down, I knew I had to step up, but I'm not the only one,” Anim said. “It was a big loss for us.”Koby McEwen scored 17 straight points for Marquette (15-6, 5-4 Big East) after Howard left, keeping the Golden Eagles in it.
Marquette falls to No. 13 Butler in OT; Howard scores 26
INDIANAPOLIS — When No. 13 Butler needed scoring punch Friday night, Kamar Baldwin came up with a flurry.He delivered the knockout punch, too.The senior guard scored the Bulldogs' final nine points of regulation, erasing a six-point deficit in the final 2 1/2 minutes, then added 10 more in overtime as Butler rallied for a remarkable 89-85 victory over Marquette.“We just hang together like we're going to get the job done, just encourage one another to fight through it," Baldwin said.Things easily could have gone the other way for the Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3 Big East).
Howard's big night sends Marquette past Xavier
MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 35 points with five 3-pointers and Marquette beat Xavier 85-65 on Wednesday to end a two-game losing streak.Sacar Anim scored 12 points with eight rebounds and three steals for Marquette (12-5, 2-3 Big East Conference).
Howard scores 51, Marquette beats USC 101-79
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Markus Howard scored 51 points and Marquette advanced to the Orlando Invitational championship game by beating Southern California 101-79 on Friday.Howard set a tournament record for the second straight game after having a 40-point performance in a 73-63 victory over Davidson in the first round on Thursday.
Howard scores 40, Marquette beats Davidson 73-63.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Markus Howard scored 40 points as Marquette beat Davidson 73-63 in the opening round of the Orlando Invitational on Thursday night.It was Howard's fifth career game of 40 or more points.With Marquette (4-1) clinging to a 60-59 lead with 2 1/2 minutes to play, Howard made a layup and hit a free throw to complete a three-point play before adding a 3-pointer to key a game-ending Marquette surge.Kellan Grady had 28 points for Davidson (2-4).
Marquette tops Robert Morris 66-62, Anim scores 14
MILWAUKEE — Sacar Anim finished with 14 points and six rebounds as Marquette slipped past Robert Morris 66-62 on Saturday.Markus Howard had 11 points for the Golden Eagles (3-1).
Badgers use balanced attack to defeat rival Marquette 77-61
MADISON — Brevin Pritzl had 15 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, and each of the Wisconsin’s five starters scored in double figures as the Badgers defeated in-state rival Marquette 77-61 on Sunday, Nov. 17.Brad Davison also had 15 points for Wisconsin (3-1), which won its 12th straight non-conference home game and 300th career game at the Kohl Center, which opened in January 2008.Koby McEwen scored a game-high 19 points for Marquette (2-1), which suffered its first loss of the season.
Marquette uses big 2nd half to drop Purdue at home 65-55
MILWAUKEE — Koby McEwen scored a game-high 23 points and the Marquette Golden Eagles used a big second half to rally to a 65-55 win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Wednesday as part of the annual Gavitt Games between the Big Ten and Big East.Markus Howard added 18 points for Marquette (2-0), which outscored Purdue 40-17 in the second half to capture its first-ever victory against the Boilermakers.
Howard scores 38 to lift Marquette past Loyola 88-53
MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard had 38 points as Marquette routed Loyola (Md.) 88-53 on Tuesday night.Howard hit 7 of 10 3-pointers and shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.Koby McEwen had 11 points for Marquette (1-0).
Marquette rallies for 58-54 OT win over Rice
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Natisha Hiedeman scored 13 points, Allazia Blockton had 12 and five-seed Marquette overcame a nine-point fourth quarter deficit to get a 58-54 win over No. 12 Rice in overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.The Golden Eagles (27-7), who are in the tournament for the third straight season, will play the winner of the Wright State-Texas A&M game.Amani Wilborn made a jumper with 3 1/2 minutes left in overtime to put Marquette up 54-52 and extend its run to 11-0.