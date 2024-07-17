Expand / Collapse search

Open Record live: RNC Milwaukee Wednesday, July 17

By and
Published  July 17, 2024 4:17pm CDT
Open Record
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Open Record: Day 3 at the RNC

FOX6's Bryan Polcyn and Jenna Sachs speak with a number of guests outside Fiserv Forum, including former Gov. Scott Walker.

MILWAUKEE - Donald Trump's vice presidential pick, JD Vance, will address the Republican National Convention crowd on Wednesday night, the third of the event. FOX6's Bryan Polcyn and Jenna Sachs speak with a number of guests outside Fiserv Forum.

Hear from Wisconsin delegate Luke Dretske, former Gov. Scott Walker, Moms for Liberty's Tiffany Justice and the University of Dayton's Christopher Devine.

