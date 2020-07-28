Latest Local NewsView More
'Maybe the National Guard:' Chief may request help with 100+ police departments pulling out of DNC
Following news that more than 100 police departments won't be responding to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, the city's police chief said he's prepared to seek state or federal assistance.
As Milwaukee's 2020 homicide count nears 2019 total, groups 'out here working to turn it around'
Four shootings that left seven people hurt and one dead in four hours Tuesday are adding to a larger trend for 2020 in Milwaukee, as the homicide count nears the total for 2019.
Police: 40-year-old Chicago man drowns in Geneva Lake
A Chicago man drowns in Geneva Lake.
West Allis police announce arrests in September 2019 stabbing death of Ryan Sorensen
Nearly a year later, West Allis police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man and woman from Milwaukee in the fatal stabbing of an Onalaska man -- believed random.
72-year-old suspect in custody for attempted theft at Shorewood Metro Market
A 72-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody after reportedly displaying a knife at a Metro Market employee during an attempted retail theft.
Shorewood attorney accused of spitting on teen enters not guilty plea, $5,000 cash bail returned
A Shorewood attorney who spit on a teenager during a Black Lives Matter protest in June pleaded not guilty to hate crime charges.
Women charged in beating of Wisconsin state senator
After turning themselves in, two women have been charged in an attack on State Sen. Tim Carpenter near the Capitol in June.
Packers donate player-directed grants of $125K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Sherman Phoenix
The Green Bay Packers announced they are donating two player-directed $125,000 grants, one to Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and one to Sherman Phoenix.
Open Record: Checking in with Contact 6
MILWAUKEE -- From COVID-19 testing delays to a looming surge in evictions to skyrocketing alcohol sales, the consumer unit at FOX6 has been busy.
Open Record: A police chief on deadline
MILWAUKEE -- Police Chief Alfonso Morales is fighting to keep his job.
Deff-initely Milwaukee: On the mic with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee's Tarik Moody
MILWAUKEE -- He transitioned from a career in architecture to making things happen with a microphone.
Open Record Special Edition: What's the plan?
MILWAUKEE -- Will everything be done virtually?