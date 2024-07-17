RNC 2024: Republican VP nominee JD Vance introduces himself to world

Day 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC) kicks off inside Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday evening, July 17. Everyone will get to hear from JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president.

Vance is getting ready for his big moment on the national stage. This is his chance to introduce himself to the world.

Former President Donald Trump is not speaking Wednesday night. But he did do a walk-through of the stage. He got to see where he will stand – and where he will speak to the nation just days after surviving an assassination attempt. Trump's right ear remains bandaged.

Wednesday's night's theme is Make America Strong Once Again. That means talking about world crises, including the U.S. pullout of Afghanistan as well as the Israel-Hamas war.

Vance, who wrote the best-selling book "Hillbilly Elegy," is the keynote speaker. He is 39 years old – and been a senator only a couple of years. He gave a preview of his speed.

"I'd love to just talk with people and, answer some questions and take some photos, but, you know, I, I keep on thinking to myself, what's the best way? And this is part of what I've been going through as I think about what I'm going to say tonight, what is the best way to articulate why it is that reelecting President Trump is so important and there are all these different sort of spins that you could take on it," Vance said.

Speakers Wednesday night include North Dakota Governor Doug Bergum, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Donald Trump Jr. and Usha Vance.