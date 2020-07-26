Chief may request help with 100+ police departments pulling out of DNC
Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is reacting to news that more than 100 departments won't be responding to the DNC, and to the 11 directives issued by the Fire and Police Commission.
Two FOX6 viewers tested positive and negative for COVID-19 within 24 hours -- so which test was right?
Following news that more than 100 police departments won't be responding to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, the city's police chief said he's prepared to seek state or federal assistance.
Four shootings that left seven people hurt and one dead in four hours Tuesday are adding to a larger trend for 2020 in Milwaukee, as the homicide count nears the total for 2019.
Milwaukee bars and restaurants will have to submit a reopening plan if they want to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Milwaukee's iconic Oriental Theatre -- shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic -- is using the time to renovate its interior.
The Green Bay Packers announced they are donating two player-directed $125,000 grants, one to Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and one to Sherman Phoenix.
Milwaukee police have asked for the public's help identifying a man who stole items from a car.
United States Attorney Matthew Krueger Wednesday laid out the mission of up to 35 federal agents coming to Milwaukee not to get involved in any civil unrest or protest -- but to focus on violent crime.
Guns 'n Roses has rescheduled its 2020 North American Tour dates. They will be back at the Summerfest grounds on July 10, 2021.
The Milwaukee Health Department is gearing up for an updated public health order. Officials offered a glimpse of some revisions to come during a virtual COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.
COVID-19 impacts Relay for Life, American Cancer Society's biggest fundraiser.
A Milwaukee man was indicted by a grand jury in connection with the arson of a home near 40th Street and Lloyd Street June 23 -- amid unrest sparked by the disappearance of two teenage girls.
Members of Milwaukee's faith community came together to pray for justice for Bernell Trammell, fatally shot in Riverwest on July 23 in a crime some believe may have been politically motivated.
In Milwaukee, there's a problem brewing amid the coronavirus pandemic. While there's plenty of beer to go around, the cans to put it in are hard to come by.
The Milwaukee Common Council voted in opposition to tactics being used by federal agents elsewhere, with agents set to arrive in Milwaukee.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday, July 27 announced Wisconsin "is going to go on our quarantine list later this week," noting concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in surrounding states. That means anyone traveling from Wisconsin to Chicago, including Chicago residents returning from travel in Wisconsin, will be asked to self-quarantine for for 14 days.
Milwaukee police on Monday, July 27 released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that happened May 5 outside Walgreens near 27th Street and North Avenue. This, as part of the department's "Community Briefings" aimed at increasing transparency. While the suspect survived, the victim did not.
Milwaukee police released video Monday, July 27 in an effort to identify a man who punctured several tires on vehicles near Buffum Street and Concordia Avenue.
With Milwaukee police searching for who shot and killed a longtime Riverwest resident Thursday, July 21, friends told FOX6 News Sunday they're remembering the life of a man they say practiced what he preached.