Milwaukee man with AK-47 pistol arrested near RNC security zone, charged

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man faces a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon near a Republican National Convention (RNC) security zone. The accused is Donnell Tinsley.

According to the criminal complaint, a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent and U.S. Capitol Police were patrolling Republican National Convention (RNC) "exterior zone one" on Monday, July 15.

While driving north on 11th Street near Highland in Milwaukee, they spotted a man "wearing black pants, a long sleeve tan sweatshirt, black gloves, a ski mask, and carrying a large black tactical backpack," the complaint says. The man was walking away from an RNC security checkpoint. The Special Agent "noticed the backpack was hanging low on the individual and seemed as if it were heavy," the complaint says.

The Special Agent pulled up next to the defendant, identified as Tinsley, and began a conversation. The complaint says the agent noticed "Tinsley's hands shaking, and Tinsley began to look left and right." The agent noticed a bulge in the defendant's waist band. When Tinsley was asked if he had a firearm, he said, "No." Tinsley then said, "You can check me, go ahead and look," the complaint says.

After a pat down of Tinsley, the complaint says he consented to a search of his backpack. When the agent opened the bag, he immediately spotted a "concealed AK-47 pistol in the backpack," the complaint says. The Special Agent asked the defendant if he had a concealed carry permit, and Tinsley stated he did not. Tinsley was then taken into custody.

The complaint says another search of the defendant's backpack was completed. Inside, officials "located a fully loaded magazine containing 7.62X39 caliber rifle ammunition. Also located inside the bag was a 'Scream' movie mask, a flashlight, two sets of black gloves with rubber fingertips, a pair of sunglasses, an Allied Universal Security uniform shirt, two cans of spray paint, and multiple empty designer marijuana bags," the complaint says.

Tinsley was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, July 17.