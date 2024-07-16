RNC 2024: Waukesha County voters react, JD Vance as Trump running mate

Now that people have had time to process the big news from Day 1 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), they are spending Day 2 trying to size up Donald Trump's running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance.

FOX6 News spoke with about a dozen people on Tuesday, July 16 – both on and off camera. Most said they do not know enough about Vance to form an opinion of him. But they said his addition to the Trump ticket makes no difference.

FOX6 News spoke with people from Waukesha, Sussex, Merton and Pewaukee. Everyone said they already have their minds made up for who they are voting for in November.

Waukesha County is part of the reliably red (Republican) WOW counties – along with Washington and Ozaukee counties.

One woman said Vance provides a "good balance" to former President Trump – and can provide a different point of view in the West Wing. Another said she was surprised by the choice.

President Trump with JD Vance

Vance has held his Senate seat for less than two years. He was once a "Never Trumper" – and was critical of the former president.

"Pretty surprised. It kinda came out of nowhere – considering the things Vance had spoken about Trump. You know, I was shocked," said Tiffany Davis, Merton resident.

"A lot of his supporters have been critical in the past and they still support him. Sometimes a little bit of criticism can be a good thing," said Dan Schamerhorn, Sussex resident.

JD Vance

In an interview with FOX News Monday night, Vance addressed his past criticisms saying he "bought into the idea that Trump was going to be a ‘terrible threat to Democracy.’" Vance said his opinions have changed.