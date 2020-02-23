MADISON — Nate Reuvers scored 11 points as No. 24 Wisconsin struggled through a poor offensive performance in a 63-48 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night.The win moved the Badgers (20-10, 13-6 Big Ten) into a three-way for first place in the Big Ten.Wisconsin was not effective with the ball against a team that has the 12th-worst defense in the league, giving up more than 70 points a game, and is in last place in the conference.Northwestern (7-22, 2-17) dug itself two holes, but only found its way out of only one.The Wildcats, who shoot 42% from the field on average, started the game 1 for 10 with five turnovers in the first nine minutes.

