Former Badgers, NFL player Joe Thomas collecting donations to feed kids affected by pandemic

CLEVELAND -- Former Wisconsin Badgers and Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas and his former Cleveland teammate Andrew Hawkins have donated at least $50,000 to feed Ohio children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.Thomas and Hawkins, who since retiring from the NFL have partnered on a popular weekly podcast, also plan to match every dollar in contributions up to $50,000 to the Children’s Hunger Alliance.Donations can be made HERE.The CHA serves nutritious meals to Ohio’s at-risk children, helping day care providers, day care centers, local school districts, and after-school and summer programs.A 10-time Pro Bowler, Thomas played 11 seasons in Cleveland before retiring after the 2017 season.

'One Shining Moment' in UW men's basketball season that was cut short

MADISON -- The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team was destined to do well in the NCAA tournament this year after being crowned Big Ten champions, but as March Madness was canceled indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns, the Badgers were left to think of the what-ifs.On Twitter Friday, the team posted their version of "One Shining Moment" -- a video montage that the NCAA puts together for the team that wins the National Championship.

Chryst stays patient as Badgers prepare for spring practice

MADISON — Wisconsin will head into spring practice with plenty of questions after losing much of the star power from a team that reached the Rose Bowl last season.“I’m anxious to see kind of who kind of emerges as genuine leaders of this team,” coach Paul Chryst said Monday.Yet he also is remaining patient.That was evident from his decision to adjust the Badgers’ spring schedule and push back the start of workouts.Wisconsin initially planned to open spring practice Tuesday.

No. 24 Badgers clinch share of Big 10 title, beat Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nate Reuvers scored 17 points and No. 24 Wisconsin held Indiana to just one basket over the final 10 minutes, rallying for a 60-56 victory Saturday and clinching at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.Micah Potter added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin (21-10, 14-6), which has won eight straight.

No. 24 Wisconsin beats Northwestern 63-38, moves into 1st

MADISON — Nate Reuvers scored 11 points as No. 24 Wisconsin struggled through a poor offensive performance in a 63-48 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night.The win moved the Badgers (20-10, 13-6 Big Ten) into a three-way for first place in the Big Ten.Wisconsin was not effective with the ball against a team that has the 12th-worst defense in the league, giving up more than 70 points a game, and is in last place in the conference.Northwestern (7-22, 2-17) dug itself two holes, but only found its way out of only one.The Wildcats, who shoot 42% from the field on average, started the game 1 for 10 with five turnovers in the first nine minutes.

Potter leads Wisconsin in 79-71 win over Rutgers

MADISON — Micah Potter came off the bench to score 18 points with nine rebounds and helped Wisconsin beat Rutgers 79-71 on Sunday.Nate Reuvers and Brevin Pritzl added 17 apiece for Wisconsin (17-10, 10-6 Big Ten), while Ron Harper Jr.