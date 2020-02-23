'In a time of great uncertainty,' Camp Randall Stadium renovation project on hold
MADISON -- Renovation of the south end zone seating area inside Camp Randall Stadium is being put on hold temporarily.The project was due to begin at the conclusion of the 2020 football season and open by the start of the 2021 campaign.
Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala goes virtual, includes former Badgers athlete in fight of his life
MILWAUKEE -- The 13th annual American Cancer Society Coaches vs.
'Surprised and happy:' Badgers alumnus Taylor discusses NFL draft experience, start to pro career
MADISON -- Jonathan Taylor's life changed forever on Friday, April 24.
Cowboys draft Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz; Lions select Badgers' Quintez Cephus
MADISON -- Tyler Biadasz is the latest offensive lineman to carry the Wisconsin Badgers' blocking tradition to the NFL.
New Orleans Saints select Badgers' linebacker Zack Baun in 3rd round of NFL draft
MADISON -- Wisconsin Badgers alumnus Zack Baun joined the NFL ranks, Friday.
Indianapolis Colts draft Badgers' running back Jonathan Taylor 41st overall
MADISON -- Running back Jonathan Taylor has made the jump from college to the pros.
'It's been a long journey:' Wisconsin players now days away from learning NFL draft fates
BROWN DEER -- The 2020 NFL draft features a few Wisconsin Badgers players who are expected to hear their names called, becoming professional football players by the weekend.Running back Jonathan Taylor owns one of the most impressive resumes in Badgers history, and he is among the UW and state players awaiting his football fate.
Former Badgers, NFL player Joe Thomas collecting donations to feed kids affected by pandemic
CLEVELAND -- Former Wisconsin Badgers and Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas and his former Cleveland teammate Andrew Hawkins have donated at least $50,000 to feed Ohio children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.Thomas and Hawkins, who since retiring from the NFL have partnered on a popular weekly podcast, also plan to match every dollar in contributions up to $50,000 to the Children’s Hunger Alliance.Donations can be made HERE.The CHA serves nutritious meals to Ohio’s at-risk children, helping day care providers, day care centers, local school districts, and after-school and summer programs.A 10-time Pro Bowler, Thomas played 11 seasons in Cleveland before retiring after the 2017 season.
Former Bucks GM, Wisconsin coach John Erickson dies at 92
LENEXA, Kansas — John Erickson, a former Milwaukee Bucks general manager and Wisconsin men’s basketball coach, has died.
'One Shining Moment' in UW men's basketball season that was cut short
MADISON -- The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team was destined to do well in the NCAA tournament this year after being crowned Big Ten champions, but as March Madness was canceled indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns, the Badgers were left to think of the what-ifs.On Twitter Friday, the team posted their version of "One Shining Moment" -- a video montage that the NCAA puts together for the team that wins the National Championship.
'We were having a great season:' Former Badgers player self-quarantining after return from Italy
MADISON -- Former Wisconsin Badgers basketball player Ethan Happ is self-quarantining after returning to the U.S. from Italy where he'd been playing professional basketball for Vanoli Cremona in the Italian Lega Basket Serie A.Happ was there when the outbreak started and said he started taking precautions early.
The Toy: Zack Baun's football dream within reach as NFL draft approaches
MADISON -- The Wisconsin Badgers had three, talented offensive players invited to the NFL scouting combine this year, but it's a defensive stalwart who will likely be the earliest selection from the school.Zack Baun can see it.
Chryst stays patient as Badgers prepare for spring practice
MADISON — Wisconsin will head into spring practice with plenty of questions after losing much of the star power from a team that reached the Rose Bowl last season.“I’m anxious to see kind of who kind of emerges as genuine leaders of this team,” coach Paul Chryst said Monday.Yet he also is remaining patient.That was evident from his decision to adjust the Badgers’ spring schedule and push back the start of workouts.Wisconsin initially planned to open spring practice Tuesday.
No. 24 Badgers clinch share of Big 10 title, beat Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nate Reuvers scored 17 points and No. 24 Wisconsin held Indiana to just one basket over the final 10 minutes, rallying for a 60-56 victory Saturday and clinching at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.Micah Potter added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin (21-10, 14-6), which has won eight straight.
No. 24 Wisconsin beats Northwestern 63-38, moves into 1st
MADISON — Nate Reuvers scored 11 points as No. 24 Wisconsin struggled through a poor offensive performance in a 63-48 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night.The win moved the Badgers (20-10, 13-6 Big Ten) into a three-way for first place in the Big Ten.Wisconsin was not effective with the ball against a team that has the 12th-worst defense in the league, giving up more than 70 points a game, and is in last place in the conference.Northwestern (7-22, 2-17) dug itself two holes, but only found its way out of only one.The Wildcats, who shoot 42% from the field on average, started the game 1 for 10 with five turnovers in the first nine minutes.
Fiserv Forum to host Holiday Face-Off featuring Wisconsin Badgers, 3 other teams
MILWAUKEE -- The inaugural Holiday Face-Off college hockey tournament will be held at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29.
'A true brotherhood:' Zack Baun looks to join former Badgers linebackers in NFL
INDIANAPOLIS -- As players chasing their NFL dreams continue to display their strengths at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, a familiar face was in the crowd.
Together again: Wisconsin Badgers share excitement at the NFL Scouting Combine
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Wisconsin Badgers' Tyler Biadasz shows gratitude for his alma mater -- and running back Jonathan Taylor shows excitement about being assigned the same room with his former teammate.
Potter leads Wisconsin in 79-71 win over Rutgers
MADISON — Micah Potter came off the bench to score 18 points with nine rebounds and helped Wisconsin beat Rutgers 79-71 on Sunday.Nate Reuvers and Brevin Pritzl added 17 apiece for Wisconsin (17-10, 10-6 Big Ten), while Ron Harper Jr.