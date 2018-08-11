CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. — Seeking to become the nation's first female president, Hillary Clinton cast her ballot Tuesday and settled down to wait for the country to make its choice.The Democratic nominee and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, voted at an elementary school near their home in suburban New York before greeting supporters waiting for her outside."It is the most humbling feeling," she said of voting for herself for president. "I know how much responsibility goes with this."It was a relatively calm moment Tuesday compared with Clinton's hectic final few days day on the campaign trail.

