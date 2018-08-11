Voter turnout in Milwaukee expected to surpass turnout for 2012 presidential election
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee election officials said on Tuesday afternoon, November 8th, they were seeing similar numbers as it relates to voter turnout compared to the 2012 presidential election.
Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Moore re-elected in race for 4th Congressional District
MILWAUKEE -- Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Moore did not have a Republican challenger in the race for the 4th Congressional District, but she did face two others -- Robert Raymond (Independent) and Andy Craig (Libertarian).
Voters deal with long lines in Waukesha County before polling locations open on Election Day
WAUKESHA COUNTY -- Waukesha County traditionally sees high voter turnout.
"Waited only 15 minutes:" Milwaukee County polling locations see steady stream of voters
MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- There was a steady stream of voters at polling locations in Milwaukee County on election day Tuesday, November 8th.
Hillary Clinton casts her ballot: 'It is the most humbling feeling'
CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. — Seeking to become the nation's first female president, Hillary Clinton cast her ballot Tuesday and settled down to wait for the country to make its choice.The Democratic nominee and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, voted at an elementary school near their home in suburban New York before greeting supporters waiting for her outside."It is the most humbling feeling," she said of voting for herself for president. "I know how much responsibility goes with this."It was a relatively calm moment Tuesday compared with Clinton's hectic final few days day on the campaign trail.
Early votes in, others head to the election polls
MILWAUKEE — The majority of Wisconsin's eligible voters will head to the polls on this Election Day.Nearly 800,000 of the expected 3 million people who are expected to vote in the general election have already cast their ballots.
Senate and presidential races top Wisconsin's ballot
MADISON — Wisconsin Democrats are hoping to keep a presidential winning streak alive and avenge a loss that sent a former longtime senator packing six years ago.Republicans hope to make Donald Trump the first GOP presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan to win in Wisconsin.
Everything you need to know BEFORE you head to the polls
MILWAUKEE -- There's definitely a lot on the line when people flock to the polls on election day this November.But before you head to cast your vote for one party or the other, there are some important items you need to check.
"Voter turnout -- that`s gonna be everything:" Campaign volunteers hard at work on election eve
BAYSIDE/MILWAUKEE -- It was all hands on deck Monday, November 7th ahead of election day Tuesday, November 8th.
Ahead of election day, clerks prepare polling places, absentee ballots for counting
MILWAUKEE -- Election day is Tuesday, November 8th, and clerks on Monday, November 7th spent the day making final preparations at polling sites across the area.There are more than 280 polling locations in Milwaukee County alone -- and turnout is expected to be high.The Wisconsin Elections Commission predicts that 3.1 million people will cast ballots on Tuesday -- 69.6 percent of Wisconsin’s 2016 voting-age population of 4,449,170, according to Census estimates.Wisconsin election officials said Monday, November 7th nearly 800,000 people voted early, setting a new record.The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced that as of Monday morning, 797,740 people had returned absentee ballots to municipal clerks.
Bublr Bikes offering FREE 30-minute rides on election day: "We want to make it as easy as possible"
MILWAUKEE -- It's a way to beat traffic -- and avoid a long walk to the polls.
Here's how you can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut on Election Day
NEW YORK — Krispy Kreme is giving voters the opportunity to get a free doughnut on Election Day.The doughnut company announced they'll give any guest wearing a sticker indicating that they voted a free doughnut.
Social media gears up for Election Day 2016
The elections are right around the corner and Social Media is adding unique features for the 2016 Elections.Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Facebook or Twitter for cool apps, tech tricks & tips!
"Every. Vote. Counts." Election day will be a paid holiday for thousands of workers across U.S.
Election day will be a paid holiday for thousands of workers across the United States in 2016.General Motors is one of many companies that have made election day a paid holiday.
What are the odds of Trump, Clinton winning the 2016 presidential election?
To borrow the cliché, the 2016 U.S. presidential election has been one for the books – but in the United Kingdom, it’s been one for the sports books.
Wisconsin Elections Commission: Top 10 things voters should know for Election Day
MADISON -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission released Friday, October 28th its list of the top ten things Wisconsin voters should know for Election Day -- Tuesday, November 8th.1.
Heated, controversial debate couldn't tear Packers fans away from game at Lambeau vs. Giants
GREEN BAY -- Even the most heated and controversial debate between the presidential candidates Sunday night, October 9th couldn't tear Green Bay Packers fans away from the team's game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field.In the Milwaukee area, the Packers audience was similar to the Sunday night game in week two vs.
Students at Carroll University weigh in on second presidential debate
WAUKESHA -- On Sunday, October 9th, students at Carroll University gathered for a non-partisan watch party as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton faced off in their second presidential debate.Since audio surfaced on Friday, October 7th of Trump using lewd and vulgar language towards women, making remarks that some say was an admission of sexual assault, all eyes and ears were on how Trump would respond to criticism.