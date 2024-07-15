RNC 2024: Wisconsin delegates welcome visitors to Milwaukee

Republican delegates in Wisconsin welcomed thousands of visitors to Milwaukee on Day 1 of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

Among those present were Wisconsin GOP Chairman Brian Schimming, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Senator Ron Johnson. One of the focuses of their attention on Monday, July 15 – security.

Newt Gingrich

The GOP says its vision for this year's RNC and party as a whole is to bring unity.

"We, Secret Service agents were on President Trump within seconds. What heroes! One thing you think about in a tragedy like that is, in the even in the midst of tragedy, we see the best of Americans," Johnson said.

Brian Schimming

"I think the president will be reflective of what happened in the last couple of days and will certainly use that unfortunate occurrence to call people into a calm place," Schimming said.