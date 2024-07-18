RNC 2024: delegates, visitors weigh in on Milwaukee as host city

One of the reasons leaders pushed so hard for Milwaukee to host the 2024 Republican National Convention was to give the city major exposure.

Now as the convention wraps up on Thursday, July 18, the question is, did Milwaukee make an impression on its visitors?

Several people said they have been to much larger cities that previously hosted the RNC. That way they were able to compare.

One man visiting from Cocoa Beach, Fla., said Milwaukee marks his eighth RNC. Out of all the host cities, he said Milwaukee stands out because of the people, and the friendliness of residents in the city gave it a welcome and energetic feel.

While that seemed to be the sentiment for many, there were some critiques in regard to the security perimeter.

"I think that they could open up the reins a little bit and let us out," Cocoa Beach resident Rick Lacey said. "I would love to be shopping in the shops more and going to the local restaurants, but it’s just so hard to navigate."

Some called Milwaukee the best host yet.

"A lot of cities I go to, I probably would not go back," Mississippi delegate Mark Cumbst said. "Believe me, I’ll be back to Milwaukee because y’all have got it all."