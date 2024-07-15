The 2024 Republican National Convention is officially open in Milwaukee. FOX6's Bryan Polcyn and Jenna Sachs broadcast live outside Fiserv Forum. Ohio delegate Kevin Coughlin joins after Donald Trump formally became the GOP nominee and news broke that Ohio's J.D. Vance was picked as Trump's running mate.

Hear from Florida delegate Dean Black, The American Presidential Experience's Jim Warlick and Sweet N Salty Ice Cream Parlor's Jim Saul, as he prepared to keep the crowd cool.

