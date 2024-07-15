Expand / Collapse search

Open Record live: RNC Milwaukee Monday, July 15

Published  July 15, 2024 4:14pm CDT
Open Record: Day 1 at the RNC

FOX6's Bryan Polcyn and Jenna Sachs broadcast live. Ohio delegate Kevin Coughlin joins after Ohio's J.D. Vance was picked as Trump's running mate.

MILWAUKEE - The 2024 Republican National Convention is officially open in Milwaukee. FOX6's Bryan Polcyn and Jenna Sachs broadcast live outside Fiserv Forum. Ohio delegate Kevin Coughlin joins after Donald Trump formally became the GOP nominee and news broke that Ohio's J.D. Vance was picked as Trump's running mate.

Hear from Florida delegate Dean Black, The American Presidential Experience's Jim Warlick and Sweet N Salty Ice Cream Parlor's Jim Saul, as he prepared to keep the crowd cool.

