RNC Milwaukee march; protesters take to the streets

The Coalition to March on the Republican National Convention rallied and marched in downtown Milwaukee on Monday, July 15.

Thousands of protesters marched.

There were legal battles and weeks of drama about the route leading up to the march, and the heat was no match for protesters.

"We want them to know we’re going to be the faces of opposition if they end up in the White House," said co-chair Omar Flores.

The Coalition is a group composed of local and national grassroots activists.

"More so for my grandchildren," said Ingrid Wallace. "To let them know that grandma is helping save democracy."

The route didn’t take protesters directly into the high security zone. They did go near it.

"We’ve had these plans for years, we know what we’re doing," Kobi Guillory said. "We are very experienced at protesting. We’re having a family-friendly demonstration here."

While shouting, protesters are carrying flags and signs. They are doing whatever they can to make sure their messages are heard.

"I want them to know they have a loser as a candidate and a president," Wallace said. "If they can, change their mind and vote different."

The Republican Party disagrees, and is backing former President Donald Trump.

"The power of the people is unstoppable," Mira Altobell-Resendez said. "We will be out here no matter who is elected in the fall. We are going to make our voices heard."

There was a small group of counterprotesters in Red Arrow Park during the rally, supporting Trump and his policies.

There was not a large law enforcement presence.